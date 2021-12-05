Hotfix 1.0.11.87997

We need to push another update to help those players who are having issues seeing their friends game in the "Join Prospect" screen, as well as those wanting to play in offline while using steam in offline mode.

About the game Updates

Regrettably, some users experience long periods of "validation" after steam has downloaded an update for ICARUS. This is due to how the game engine data is packaged, and steams updates are distributed. While the download can be quite small, the whole game needs to be validated to apply the change.

We are trying to keep the updates to big pushes, and not do them too often, but when we have found serious bugs we want to get people up and running the game as fast as possible. Unfortunately this can result in some disruption - so we will do our best to only do updates as often as we absolutely need to.

Some of our Known Issues (not exhaustive)

Progress in Offline mode is not serializing correctly, we are working to fix this ASAP.

Running the game in Administrator mode may cause it to not connect correctly.

Some users running the game in other languages may only be able to run the game properly with their OS language set to English, we are working to fix this as soon as possible.

Version 1.0.11.87997