Some skills repair and adjustment update on December 5

Repair: The treasure chests obtained by the magic crystal are refreshed and become skills of different ranks

Fix: The problem that the attack power of the double-edged player only increases by 3

Repair: Battle Angel, Poison Assassin, Poison Swordsman, Blood Holder level 1 to play more advanced effects

Adjustment: Abundant: Killing enemies permanently increases the upper limit of mana by 4, plus 4 for each level, the maximum level is 2

Adjustment: The upper limit of shield holder level is increased to 10

Adjustment: Increase the upper limit of the magician level to 10

Adjustment: The desperate has no consumption: the physical damage that causes the maximum physical strength (can only be used when the current physical strength is 0), the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: Dreadnought ride consumes 10% current life: inflicts physical damage to the enemy that consumes life2 this time, each level increases the coefficient of 2, the maximum level is 5

There are few updates this week. The main reason is that the company has been working more overtime recently. I feel a little sleepy when I go back (I work in Shenzhen and can only work part-time when I go home). I will make major adjustments after the two weeks are busy. Then everyone asked me when the mobile version will be released. If it goes well, I will start studying and research in January. When will it go online, I will check the difficulty of changing the mobile terminal in January (I haven't done it before), and then give an estimate of the specific time.