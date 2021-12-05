 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

方块地牢 update for 5 December 2021

Some skills repair and adjustment update on December 5

Share · View all patches · Build 7830422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some skills repair and adjustment update on December 5

Repair: The treasure chests obtained by the magic crystal are refreshed and become skills of different ranks

Fix: The problem that the attack power of the double-edged player only increases by 3

Repair: Battle Angel, Poison Assassin, Poison Swordsman, Blood Holder level 1 to play more advanced effects

Adjustment: Abundant: Killing enemies permanently increases the upper limit of mana by 4, plus 4 for each level, the maximum level is 2

Adjustment: The upper limit of shield holder level is increased to 10

Adjustment: Increase the upper limit of the magician level to 10

Adjustment: The desperate has no consumption: the physical damage that causes the maximum physical strength (can only be used when the current physical strength is 0), the maximum level is 1

Adjustment: Dreadnought ride consumes 10% current life: inflicts physical damage to the enemy that consumes life2 this time, each level increases the coefficient of 2, the maximum level is 5

There are few updates this week. The main reason is that the company has been working more overtime recently. I feel a little sleepy when I go back (I work in Shenzhen and can only work part-time when I go home). I will make major adjustments after the two weeks are busy. Then everyone asked me when the mobile version will be released. If it goes well, I will start studying and research in January. When will it go online, I will check the difficulty of changing the mobile terminal in January (I haven't done it before), and then give an estimate of the specific time.

Changed files in this update

方块地牢 Content Depot 1783201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.