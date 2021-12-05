Gameplay Mutators BETA 4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA patch brings all around fixes and progress.

Version 1.3.0 BETA 4:

implemented several fixes present in version 1.2.16

when the magazine system is enabled ammo will now be converted to magazines in the shooting range section of the prologue

russian localization tweaks

rain splash variety improved

purchasing a weapon with the currency system enabled now plays a simple sound

fixed MK23 being locked when the currency system mutator is enabled

fixed the aim line disappearing when there is an object the player can interact with

fixed aim object outline disappearing at times

fixed doors being "aimable" (being able to aim at them was a debug feature, that I forgot to disable, to test the object outline system)

shell casings should no longer remain active forever (emitting a lot of sounds while they're at it) in some certain cases

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile will not load, as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Gameplay Mutators Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!