Duck Simulator 2 update for 5 December 2021

Duck Simulator 2 v1.2.0 Released

Duck Simulator 2 v1.2.0 Released
5 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody! So, I just wanted to preface this changelog by giving a big thank you for all the support over the past few days! In about a week, we've gone from 2,000 downloads to nearly 25,000 downloads! I have big plans for the future, but those must wait as I am currently writing this at 1 AM and need to catch some beauty sleep.

With all of that out of the way, here's the actual changelog. Thanks once again for everything, and make sure to check out our official Discord server if you want to hang out!

  • Added chapter selection for the campaign in the settings
  • Added Bonuses menu to the original Duck Simulator
  • Added splash text and footer text to main menu

