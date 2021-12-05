BIRBOUT! 1.0 (Full Ver.) Patch Notes

Developer’s Address

Ladies and gentlemen! We have done it. We have finally done it. BIRBOUT! is now fully released. Whilst there were a few other things I really wanted to do, at this point, I really need to take a mental health break, plus I can always patch all of this in later. The game is fully functional with only a few very minor bugs. These are known and can mostly be ignored though, since they’re rare or don’t affect the gameplay or cause any significant trouble. I’ll also patch them out soon.

It’s been a long 3-and-a-third year journey for us, and as we head into 2022, I’ll be sure to keep updating the game with new features and content as we go down the road. BIRBOUT! is complete, but it’s far from finished. There were several cut features such as cutscenes and multiplayer and several things I want to experiment with that’ll make BIRBOUT! a more fun experience. Look forward to new content sometime in the future!

If you want to stay updated or need to report bugs, please join our Discord server! https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U

Anyways, it’s been a wonderful experience, and I’ll see you all back for another patch sometime after Christmas. You’re all a great community and a real bunch of good pals and I’m so glad that you came along for the ride with us. As always, thank you all for reading, enjoy the release build and have fun! Thankyou!

UI Overhaul

Complete revamp of the game’s main font. Transitioned from the beta ‘LimeHex Jaggered Senserif’ to the chad ‘Bweep!’. It’s the font you’re reading this in right now! It’s mostly just a cleaned up and redesigned version of the old font, keeping what worked and scrapping what didn’t.

A completely new title intro and theme. The old title screen was good, but I wanted to do something very special, so I recomposed the title theme and added a cool intro animation.

Animated halftones on the UI

A ‘Button Backplates’ option in the options menu to make the Main menu look like the Pause Menu.

A new design for the top score/health/seeds/time readout! Now has this cool diagonal look

A better intro card with a mini-scoreboard overview

Generally more polishing, plus placement fixes for the Main menu

Major Features

Hitbox revamps and improved collisions with seed for all bird characters, especially Sunny and Plover. Less jjhhh’hjank overall!

Improved game logic related to User save files and Campaign save files

Bosses now drop hats (and also wear them :D), this also co-insides with an update to RewardItem logic, which now checks for exact duplicates in your item list, and now tells you which Item you have picked up!

New bug report method. The old form has been scrapped and made way for a bug fix support category on our Discord server.

Far better optimisation then on Early Access builds, many heavy calculations have been taken out of Update() and have been given bespoke call scenarios. This means FAR less lag on menus.

Intro cutscene slightly improved with cleaner animation.

Added a new tink-tonk prompt with a lock and key when you walk into locked barriers. People got confused when come areas were locked, so I added this for better telegraphing.

Items now make a sound when selected on the Loadout!

Bug Fixes

Improved logic related to the Boot Menu. The controls related to transitioning into the first cutscene have been fixed. Some buttons were updated.

Heavily refactored platform code to be simpler, more efficient and to have more failsafe checks. If you find any errors in your player log that aren’t stock Unity errors, you’ll know who to tell, and a fix won’t be far away!

Added kill icons for the weapon you receive in M25 (spoiler-free patch notes!) for both top-half kills and bottom-half kills. Also gave it a unique item icon and fixed a rotation bug.

Level Revisions

Many maps have had general difficulty balancing and polish updates. Special care was taken to Checkpoints and Warp nests this update to make none of them were floating in the air

Rebalances to remove some of the rougher edges

Some of the internal errors related to Missing refs have been addressed in terms of platforms.

M22, duplicate Magpie spawner fixed.

M4, getting stuck inside the platform fixed. Also carries over to Demo version.

Introduction Impass, better text, friendlier placement for plovers.

Rebalances

Rebalances Several bosses have had their health reduced to make them easier, as well as to make more loadouts viable against them.

Final boss has been more aggressive to compensate.

What I’ve Learned

You know what, I just wanted to use this footnote to just say that I’m grateful for all the positive experiences that everyone has given me. The Sunny community and how chill everyone has been over the years has been really nice, and this whole experience of making a game for myself has given me ton of newfound knowledge and experience.

I am truly humbled by how many people respect what I do, and that I overcame this challenge with little to no experience. Through all the trials and tribulations of making this game, even as far back as the 0.1 and prototype days in 2018, I knew it would be worth it for the achievement, the experience and because I always believed in Sunny as a concept. The release of this is genuinely one of the highlights of my life, since it’s the first big achievement that I can truly call my own, and new path for myself that I build for myself.

The core experience of the game is about as good as I could have imagined, and the fact that I’m in a medium where it’s possible to go back and both figuratively and literally patch over your old mistakes to improve your work after release is a blessing that I will never, EVER take for granted.

I promise that I will do my best to continue BIRBOUT! on with new fixes, features and levels. I care a lot about the future of this game, so I guess the ride continues... and I wouldn’t have it any other way, nor would I ever miss it for the world. Good things are coming, so stay tuned.

Merry Christmas everyone and have a nice rest of the year. Here’s to 2022!

…and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!

-Jazztache (1016Sun05Dec21)