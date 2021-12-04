SpaceNET 1.13.0 - the Unknown Island

Share · View all patches · Build 7829494 · Last edited 4 December 2021 – 23:26:24 UTC by Wendy

Dear Space Adventurers,

I'm really happy to announce the second major update for SpaceNET!

It is shipped with amazing new content and a lot of new features:

The Unknown Island Episode

This is the second story content update for SpaceNET.

Do you always wanted to become a pirate?

And did you think it wouldn't be possible to rent a boat at Xylo Harbor? The boat rental season just started again! Rent a boat for one, two or three days and explore the ocean... and figure out what's wrong there.



There is an unknown island...



Navigate and explore the sea.



Maybe the boat rental company can help?

More stuff

New dialogues with a lot of improvements

Many new silly jokes

Many new items

New graphical assets

Improved cockpit planets

New sounds and atmospheres

New terminal commands

Some small bug fixes

If you like it: PLEASE write us a short REVIEW. Thanks!

That's it for now.

I wish you a lot of fun, and be careful with the boat!