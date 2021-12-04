 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SpaceNET update for 4 December 2021

SpaceNET 1.13.0 - the Unknown Island

Share · View all patches · Build 7829494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Space Adventurers,

I'm really happy to announce the second major update for SpaceNET!

It is shipped with amazing new content and a lot of new features:

The Unknown Island Episode

This is the second story content update for SpaceNET.

Do you always wanted to become a pirate?

And did you think it wouldn't be possible to rent a boat at Xylo Harbor? The boat rental season just started again! Rent a boat for one, two or three days and explore the ocean... and figure out what's wrong there.



There is an unknown island...



Navigate and explore the sea.



Maybe the boat rental company can help?

More stuff

  • New dialogues with a lot of improvements
  • Many new silly jokes
  • Many new items
  • New graphical assets
  • Improved cockpit planets
  • New sounds and atmospheres
  • New terminal commands
  • Some small bug fixes

If you like it: PLEASE write us a short REVIEW. Thanks!

That's it for now.

I wish you a lot of fun, and be careful with the boat!

Changed files in this update

SpaceNET Content Depot 1511241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.