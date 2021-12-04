SpaceNET 1.13.0 - the Unknown Island

Dear Space Adventurers,
I'm really happy to announce the second major update for SpaceNET!
It is shipped with amazing new content and a lot of new features:
The Unknown Island Episode
This is the second story content update for SpaceNET.
Do you always wanted to become a pirate?
And did you think it wouldn't be possible to rent a boat at Xylo Harbor? The boat rental season just started again! Rent a boat for one, two or three days and explore the ocean... and figure out what's wrong there.
There is an unknown island...
Navigate and explore the sea.
Maybe the boat rental company can help?
More stuff
- New dialogues with a lot of improvements
- Many new silly jokes
- Many new items
- New graphical assets
- Improved cockpit planets
- New sounds and atmospheres
- New terminal commands
- Some small bug fixes
If you like it: PLEASE write us a short REVIEW. Thanks!
That's it for now.
I wish you a lot of fun, and be careful with the boat!
Changed files in this update