Patch 0.14.3 - Christmas Special Event

First of all, a big thank you to all of you who nominated us for Steam Awards. The game has achieved "Overwhelmingly Positive" for the first time since the release. Don't know how long it would last but I am taking a screenshot, printing it out, framing it in my living room!

After this patch, I will start to focus on Expansion Pack 2. Expansion Pack 2 will be developed along with the community - I will publish playtest build as soon as there's one. Playtest build for Expansion Pack 2 will continue to evolve until it reaches general availability. More info on playtesting later.

0.14.3

Christmas Timed Exclusive (12.5 - 1.5): New resource - Reindeer. All power plants produce reindeers. They can be used as fuel but cannot be sold or traded

Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Reindeer Silicon (FREE) - All buildings that consume silicon use reindeer instead

Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Reindeer Aluminum (FREE) - All buildings that consume aluminum use reindeer instead

Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Santa Clause is Coming (FREE) - Santa factories consume reindeer and toy and produce santa, science and culture. Santa factories have max tile modifier. Toy factories produce reindeer in addition to toy

New Policy: Meta Rebranding - Social Network Inc is renamed to Meta Inc and consumes internet, game, super computer, bitcoin and dogecoin instead

Bugfix: Increase the width of docked panel to avoid UI layout issue

Bugfix: Fix notification click-to-dismiss area

Bugfix: Fix the wording when you don't have enough cash to buy from Trade Center

Bugfix: Fix a bug where Science in trade center will disappear after game restarts

QoL: Now you can clear your player trades (Save Id mismatch error) in Headquarter (scroll to bottom, in Import/Export Save section)

There are 97 resources, 138 factories, 55 policies, 13 maps and 52 achievements available in this version

