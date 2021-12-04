The first anniversary update has been released!

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

The first anniversary update has landed! The update brings multiple improvements to the game like dinosaur callers and tracking devices. Read on to find out what other improvements were included.

Callers

Callers are now available for purchase in the shop. When used they make a sound to lure a specific dinosaur species to your area. Dinosaurs may respond to calls. These species now have their own caller items:

Brachiosaurus

Ankylosaurus

Triceratops

Gallimimus

Iguanodon

Pachycephalosaurus

Compsognathus

Tracking device & tracking device contracts

Tracking devices are used to track a dinosaur with a tracer. You will get the device for free when completing a new mission. In case you lose your tracking device it’s available for purchase in the shop.

A new contract type has been created called tracking device contracts. In these contracts you need to hunt a single dinosaur which has a tracer. The dinosaur species might be known or unknown. When you activate a tracking device contract you’ll see the potential location in your map like with other contracts. Tracking device will start showing direction to the tracer once you’re near enough. When you are very near to the dinosaur the device will start to make a beep in addition to the screen refresh sound. When you have a tracking device equipped or in your inventory you will be suggested tracking contracts.

Auto walk / run

Auto walk / run is for the player what cruise control is for a car driver. Auto walk can be activated by hitting C (default key binding). You can then hit SHIFT to toggle between auto walk and auto run. In auto run mode players are always kept with over 50% stamina to be ready for surprise encounters. The character will run until 50% stamina is left and replenish stamina a while by walking before automatically taking another sprint. While auto move is on turns can be made with A and D keys. Auto walk / run can be stopped at any time with normal movement keys. This mechanism can also be used while crouched. When auto movement is active an icon is displayed on the screen.

Night length setting

A new setting has been introduced when creating a game with which you can control the length of the night. There are three options available: Short, medium and long.

Other improvements

A new mission that will reward the player with tracking device

Four different types of contracts can now be activate at the same time: carnivore, herbivore, tranquilization and tracking device

Improved ocean rendering

Two new equipment slots have been added making the total amount of slots three. The new ones are number 5 and 6. These can be used to equip binoculars, callers or tracking devices.

More available contracts are unlocked on certain level ups. At level 4 you can see 4 contracts and at level 8 5 contracts available at a time.

Added binoculars to be purchasable in the shop in case a player lost them. Remember that you can get these for free when completing the second “Stocking up” mission.

Stamina no longer replenishes while player is holding breath

We've altered the logic of hosting a server to improve performance on all setups. This should prevent the game from kicking players back to the menu when you start a server on a pc with a slower hard drive.

Trophy ratings will affect how much credits and xp a kill grants. A diamond kill is worth a lot more than a bronze kill.

Improved third person animations

Contract and trophy claim screen now has a scrollbar

Adjusted shotgun integrity reduction to be in same level with other weapons

Utahraptors and Compsognathus no longer use the smallest bushes for cover

New achievements for gold and diamond trophy kills

Using mouse scroll is now possible in shop

Bug fixes

When dying and reloading weapons won’t go into weird states after respawn

Players are no longer inside cabin floor when fast travelling to cabin

A weapon duplication bug involving storage box

Improved Pteranodon sync to prevent them doing turkey flights in multiplayer

Players falling into water no longer teleport long distances but are instead returned to last near safe position

Fast travel vendor’s helicopter icon stuck on screen

Fighting carnivores less likely to get stuck on obstacles

Some locations were missing storage box icons

Fix for Rex carrying around carcasses of dinosaurs it has killed

Some dinosaurs spinning fixed

VSync setting wasn’t saved

Dinosaur location helper wasn’t updated correctly when doing tranquilization contracts

Carnotaurus is now able to take down all dinos it attacks

Thank you and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.