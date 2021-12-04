Release day update

Hey guys!

We've finally released our game. It was a really hard rush to complete the game in such short time, but we've finally completed our the first playable build. It's not a final version yet, so leave all the feedback and suggestions.

We've already uploaded 3 new updates in the first 2 hours of release. Here's the short list of fixed bugs:

Fixed bug with character getting stuck in glass bridge. Fixed black screen after player's death The game now starts in lobby when half of players are ready. Fixed bugs with maps matchmaking

Please share all the issues you've experienced and we'll do our best to fix them asap!

Thank you all!