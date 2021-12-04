Release day update

Hey guys!
We've finally released our game. It was a really hard rush to complete the game in such short time, but we've finally completed our the first playable build. It's not a final version yet, so leave all the feedback and suggestions.
We've already uploaded 3 new updates in the first 2 hours of release. Here's the short list of fixed bugs:
- Fixed bug with character getting stuck in glass bridge.
- Fixed black screen after player's death
- The game now starts in lobby when half of players are ready.
- Fixed bugs with maps matchmaking
Please share all the issues you've experienced and we'll do our best to fix them asap!
Thank you all!
Changed files in this update