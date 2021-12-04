 Skip to content

Waifus Smash update for 4 December 2021

Waifus Smash is now released - let's dance together!!! (with 30% sale off)

Hello everyone!

We are very happy to announce that Waifus Smash is ready for buy right now with a 30% off launch sale!

This is the biggest enthusiasm we have ever made, so omission is inevitable! Hope you understand and please contact us to be best handled if you encounter any problems during the game experience.

Here are where you can contact us:

Email: galartinc@gmail.com

Community: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1602490/discussions/0/3198115500352049000/

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/GalartInc

