Day 1 Patch Notes

Hello Romans!

It's been almost 24 hours since Ephesus was released! It has been a great honor for us to be able to present the game to you after more than a year of hard work. We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we listened to your feedback and tried to fix the issues with the day one patch.

We've fixed:

Map and minimap, and maps are now more descriptive

Save/load system

Areas that could not swim in water with problems with water physics

FPS capped to 60.

We've fixed bugs that caused:

Roadmap not showing up.

Mouse cursor to not appear in the journal

We add:

An NPC named KioskGuy. He gives general information about the game and explains what can be done in the game.

Fisherman NPCs provide information about fishing.

Environmental sounds

Areas where you can drink water

Swimming fishes in fishing areas

Drinks from various vendors to quench your thirst

A screen shows how you can fish once you enter the fishing areas and you will be able to see how many baits are at the top of the screen.

Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.

As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;

https://strawpoll.com/6qyr441ex