Coronation is now Free Forever!

We've decided to change the business model of the game to Freemium, so our game will become permanently free-to-play on 4 December 2021 onwards! Hopefully we can see more players joining us here. Existing game owners on Steam who bought the game will be given 1100 Credits 💳 to spend in our future Skins shop after we integrate the game with Steam. From now on, our funding will only come from Patrons at Patreon. Thank you to those who are currently supporting us there!

In the next few months, we'll be working hard to get the Skins shop set up, pushing out patches, and focus on our goal of reaching $1200 a month to be able to continue working full-time on Coronation.

If you think we deserve some of your help, consider donating to us :) Other than helping us fund the development of the game, Patrons will receive more voting power to have more influence in the features that they want, earn Credits💳 per month to spend in our future Skins shop, and gain access to a private channel with us.

Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/twinswordstudio

Paypal: https://paypal.me/TwinSwordStudio?country.x=SG&locale.x=en_GB

And if you would like to talk to us, join our Discord server!

Coronation Discord Server: https://discord.com/invite/Z6XsSkpSNJ

Have fun!