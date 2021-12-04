TDR - Hotfix 1.0.88.09

BUILD 1.0.88.09
Hey guys, TDR hotfix is coming to your PCs!
We worked without stop since the last update to make this hotfix possible very soon.
We completely rewrite TDR INPUT SYSTEM, so now you can use whatever you want to control your bike/rider!
We know that a lot of players asking for this and we hope everything will work fine! All feedbacks will be welcome!
P.s.: The best is yet to come :P
SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!
NEW
- Rumble on rear wheel side slip
- Holeshot on HUD (front and rear)
- Center of mass calculation
- HOLESHOT Device (front and rear, the rear one can be used on corner exit)
- Helmetcam
- Steer junktion link simulation
- Input structure and detection
- Key bindings menu with deadzone and calibration axis
- Possibility to use more than one controller at one time
- Possibility to use keyboard
Bugfix
- Physical sky
- Holeshor rear bumping
- Helmet cam during crash
- Photomode switching from different cameras
- General bugfixing
Graphics
- Lunadix28 skin
Physics
- Code cleaning
We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)
