TDR - Hotfix 1.0.88.09

BUILD 1.0.88.09

Hey guys, TDR hotfix is coming to your PCs!

We worked without stop since the last update to make this hotfix possible very soon.

We completely rewrite TDR INPUT SYSTEM, so now you can use whatever you want to control your bike/rider!

We know that a lot of players asking for this and we hope everything will work fine! All feedbacks will be welcome!

P.s.: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

NEW

Rumble on rear wheel side slip

Holeshot on HUD (front and rear)

Center of mass calculation

HOLESHOT Device (front and rear, the rear one can be used on corner exit)

Helmetcam

Steer junktion link simulation

Input structure and detection

Key bindings menu with deadzone and calibration axis

Possibility to use more than one controller at one time

Possibility to use keyboard

Bugfix

Physical sky

Holeshor rear bumping

Helmet cam during crash

Photomode switching from different cameras

General bugfixing

Graphics

Lunadix28 skin

Physics

Code cleaning

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)