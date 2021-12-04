 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TrackDayR update for 4 December 2021

TDR - Hotfix 1.0.88.09

Share · View all patches · Build 7828683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUILD 1.0.88.09

Hey guys, TDR hotfix is coming to your PCs!

We worked without stop since the last update to make this hotfix possible very soon.

We completely rewrite TDR INPUT SYSTEM, so now you can use whatever you want to control your bike/rider!

We know that a lot of players asking for this and we hope everything will work fine! All feedbacks will be welcome!

P.s.: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

NEW

  • Rumble on rear wheel side slip
  • Holeshot on HUD (front and rear)
  • Center of mass calculation
  • HOLESHOT Device (front and rear, the rear one can be used on corner exit)
  • Helmetcam
  • Steer junktion link simulation
  • Input structure and detection
  • Key bindings menu with deadzone and calibration axis
  • Possibility to use more than one controller at one time
  • Possibility to use keyboard

Bugfix

  • Physical sky
  • Holeshor rear bumping
  • Helmet cam during crash
  • Photomode switching from different cameras
  • General bugfixing

Graphics

  • Lunadix28 skin

Physics

  • Code cleaning

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)

Changed files in this update

TrackDayR Content Depot 1511631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.