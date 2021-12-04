Update 0.7.30

Patch Notes 0.7.30
- added new infection value which increases through actions like using implant abilites and eating meat, has negative impact on high values, and gets cleansed by puking
- updated a few items related to this new system
- minor update to tutorial area for this
- removed old energy system for abilities and related terminals
- added another location to south east
- allow buying equipment items more than once, but add marker for owned weapons and equipment
- hide stamina bar in combat mode when full
- fixed being able to drop items into walls with mouse controls
- on loading level make sure all lootable items are reachable
- fixed some door issues
- updated spikes collider
- small level design and asset improvements
- fixed a crash due to pooled objects being reused when not fully initialized
- co-op: share experience points from consumables and skill usage
- co-op shared camera: fixed awkward moment on unlocking tutorial bypass
- co-op shared camera: disallow using point and click commands on map overview
- fixed buttons being too large on high display resolutions
- fixed a few issues with language mod handling
- updated both controller plugins, adding support for more variants
- additional small bug fixes and framework improvements
The infection system is fresh and might need more work. If you encounter any issues with it please report it via F1 or here or in the forum. If you have ideas on how to expand on it and what effects it should have on higher values, please tell us, too.
The main purpose of the infection system is to bring more of the narrative layer into the direct gameplay, to give more raison d'être to the puke ability, and to replace the previous energy system, which we weren't really happy with.
The new location is nothing noteworthy, again, but the important thing is that I'm getting more time to work on content and small additions with each update becoming a regular thing now.
Apart from that lots of technical work and bug fixes again.
Have a nice weekend!
- Stephan
