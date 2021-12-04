Update: New HUD, character skin customizing, grenade loadout

Hello dear Regain Earth Players, Testers, Fans, Community & Early Access Pioneers,

a new big update for Regain Earth is live! As I said before in the Steam-News, Updates for REFS need more time at the moment. If you want to know why, and keep up to date about the next planned REFS updates, feel free to check out last Steam-News.

Thank you!

As always and first of all, I want to say a big thank you to our awesome testers & Discord community & TikTok community for giving me feedback on REFS and great new ideas. This is what drives the development of the game!

Thanks a lot!!!

Major changes

New HUD with new features like showing grenade effects, turret health and much more.

Unlockable Character Skins

Unlockable Grenade Loadout

Hints in Loading-Screen to teach you some new knowledge about the game mechanics.

Small changes

Double-team Shockwave Ability

Steam Achievements reworked and implemented Achievements which were not game ready before

More Steam Stats and more Achievements. And now with viewable steam achievements progress in Steam Achievements Overlay

Character Skins are customizable now, you can switch skins for character parts like armor and also switch on/off parts like grenade belt

Higher grenade drop chance

Higher rocket range

Translation Updates (Polish ready, Spanish will follow soon)

What's in next months?

In 2022, I would like to implement the following features:

two more monsters for wave 4 and 5

infinity waves game mode, maybe even a custom game mode

a third map

grenade/skill to pull monsters to your side (perhaps control mechs)

turret variations

optional: round start and, round end without text, better use of more animation/sequences

optional: small Easter Eggs

Don't forget to vote your next most appreciated features in Discord in #📥vote-next-features

If you want to be a part of our small players and fans community, visit us in discord. If you don't own the game already, you can simply grab a Demo/Playtest-key in Discord 24/4 from key-bot. Discord: https://discord.gg/z2dXQXN

Stay tuned for next updates and keep giving us feedback, bug reports and your wishes and ideas.

Thank you so much! And stay healthy!

Greetings,

Sebastian aka. TheFlow aka. GameDevDude