MAJOR BUG RESOLVED! the mini games had a major flaw, thankfully we caught it!

so if you guys noticed, some of the reviews came in criticizing the mini games and their depth.

I sort of expected some conflicting feedback but was surprised with the acceptance rate to the concept, that was until I got in and tried the game once again, and realized that there was a major issue which is:

-The speed of the boxing targets was fixed in all levels! even though I had set them to varying speeds, there was an issue with the code that resets the speed of the targets to mind numbing speeds.

-The shooting games had dodging targets that did not trigger for a major percentage of the time!

also a code issue that was resolved.

the issue was from our side and we do apologies, hope you enjoy the updated mini games now!

and as always your feedback is literally gold to us, so don't hesitate to tell us if you have any suggestions or inquiries.

Thank you