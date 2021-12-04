Update 2.2: New Playable Character, Custom Outfit, Flashlight Skins & More!

We are excited to roll out Update 2.2 for DEVOUR. It brings you new playable character Anna Puerta, as well as an incredible new cosmetic, flashlight skins, a new perk, farmhouse mechanic changes and more. Please scroll down to see the full changelog as well as details on the next map.

New Character: Anna Puerta

Anna Puerta has long been a fan favourite in DEVOUR lore, with her origins in DEVOUR's sequel game The Watchers. To clear up any confusion, Anna is a new, playable team member. You cannot play as possessed Anna (the demon) from the Farmhouse map.

We're also incredibly proud of the stunning new cosmetic, Mistress of Sin, that we're making available for Anna Puerta in this update.

New: Custom Flashlight Skins

Introducing Flashlight skins, because who says you can't look good while burning hordes of demonic minions? Some flashlight skins can be unlocked with in-game Ritual Tokens, and some are paid for.

New Perk: Supercharged

New perk 'Supercharged', increases movement speed by 30% for 20 seconds after using a battery.

Farmhouse Changes

We've made 2 changes The Farmhouse.

The altar pit now requires a long interact to pour gasoline

Anna will now stand still to scream on a goat burn (unless she is actively chasing someone)

Please let me explain some of the reasons for why we are making these changes:

Anna had a bug. She wouldn't stand still to scream like the other AI and this lead to situations where the audio logic would break. By fixing this, it made The Farmhouse easier and so the long interact acts as a natural counterbalance to this.

To balance the difficulty between maps. The Farmhouse is considerably easier than other maps (when using certain strategies) and so it ended up being the map that a large majority of players picked when grinding. We want all of our players to feel like they can play on any map.

To give certain perks more value outside of just The Inn.

To build more tension. The long interact mechanics were designed when creating The Inn and based on the positive feedback from our playerbase, we wanted to bring those mechanics into other maps. These small changes can have a very large impact on the fear factor that players, especially new ones, will experience in DEVOUR.

Changelog

Full gamepad support for all menus (Note: Bindings will be reset to default in this update - apologies for any inconvenience caused!)

New perk: Supercharged

New playable character: Anna Puerta

New outfit for Anna: Mistress of Sin

New flashlight skins (some unlockable via Ritual Token, some paid-for)

Three story notes have been added to The Inn map

A new voice line has been added to the ending of The Inn map

Inmates no longer look at knocked out players

Players will be knocked out if they jump on the altar fire on the The Farmhouse

Tweaked the UI above player names in the Lobby to include a mute button

Removed TAA option from video settings

Updated some localizations that were out of date

Next map

We are also excited to announce that we are hard at work on DEVOUR's next map, which is due for release in 2022 and will feature Sam as the possessed antagonist. We also have plans to release more outfits, skins and perks in future. Keep an eye out for further details!

We'll release a small update to celebrate Christmas hopefully around next week.

As always, we are incredibly grateful for all your support. We love bringing you new content and we're committed to doing so for the foreseeable future.

