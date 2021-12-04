A feedback item we typically hear is the game isn't very friendly to those without much free time. To address that, we added a booster pack that costs 100 gold and 100 gems.
We also lowered the cost of booster packs to 200 gold to speed up card acquisition rates for all players.
Version 0.14 release notes:
Added an announcements system to show important news in game
Booster packs price reduced to 200 gold
Added a booster pack that costs 100 gold and 100 gems
Reduced the sell cost of cards to 10/20/40
The watch menu is now opened by tapping the watch with your index finger, or by pressing the secondary button on your watch hand
Decks are now a separate menu that can be opened through the watch menu, or by pressing the secondary button on your dominant hand
Mute button was moved to the bottom of the watch
Hands now stay visible and posed when grabbing objects
Updated UI
UI is now interacted with through touch instead of point and click
Improved accidentally activating creatures
Replaced some of the Plundering Guild creature effects and sounds
Performance improvements for the Oculus Quest
Fixed hands not being hidden when the Oculus menu is open
Fixed Index controller grip sensitivity
Fixed being able to reroll completed quests
Fixed sometimes getting disconnected when buying gems on Steam
