A feedback item we typically hear is the game isn't very friendly to those without much free time. To address that, we added a booster pack that costs 100 gold and 100 gems.

We also lowered the cost of booster packs to 200 gold to speed up card acquisition rates for all players.

Version 0.14 release notes:

Added an announcements system to show important news in game

Booster packs price reduced to 200 gold

Added a booster pack that costs 100 gold and 100 gems

Reduced the sell cost of cards to 10/20/40

The watch menu is now opened by tapping the watch with your index finger, or by pressing the secondary button on your watch hand

Decks are now a separate menu that can be opened through the watch menu, or by pressing the secondary button on your dominant hand

Mute button was moved to the bottom of the watch

Hands now stay visible and posed when grabbing objects

Updated UI

UI is now interacted with through touch instead of point and click

Improved accidentally activating creatures

Replaced some of the Plundering Guild creature effects and sounds

Performance improvements for the Oculus Quest

Fixed hands not being hidden when the Oculus menu is open

Fixed Index controller grip sensitivity

Fixed being able to reroll completed quests

Fixed sometimes getting disconnected when buying gems on Steam