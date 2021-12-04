POLITY - v1.0.3

Changelog

[1.0.3] - 2021-12-04

Added

-Added new quests to the quest line.

-Added a new interaction icon.

-Added a remaining time part to the Construction Sites.

-Added new profession and home editing buttons.

Changed

-Changed the Avatar Selection Screen.

-Changed the notification of the Orders.

-Changed the Quest Tags.

-Changed the scale of the in-game Phone.

-Changed the place of the in-game Phone.

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in the Tool Shop.

-Fixed the bug in the Quest Arrow.

-Fixed the bug in the Show on the Map action.

-Fixed the bug in opening the Backpack when clicking on a Construction Site.

-Fixed bugs in the Waypoint on the Map.

-Fixed the bug in receiving from the Order Board.

-Fixed the bug in the Room Info Panel.

-Fixed the bug in the Market Stalls.

-Fixed the bug in the Edit Mode.

-Fixed the bug in stayed-open panels on the dialogue screens.

-Fixed the error translations.

Working On

-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.

-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.

-Working on the variety of NPC dialogues.

-Working on improving the Presidency System.

-Working on more UI animations.