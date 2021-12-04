POLITY - v1.0.3

Changelog
[1.0.3] - 2021-12-04
Added
-Added new quests to the quest line.
-Added a new interaction icon.
-Added a remaining time part to the Construction Sites.
-Added new profession and home editing buttons.
Changed
-Changed the Avatar Selection Screen.
-Changed the notification of the Orders.
-Changed the Quest Tags.
-Changed the scale of the in-game Phone.
-Changed the place of the in-game Phone.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in the Tool Shop.
-Fixed the bug in the Quest Arrow.
-Fixed the bug in the Show on the Map action.
-Fixed the bug in opening the Backpack when clicking on a Construction Site.
-Fixed bugs in the Waypoint on the Map.
-Fixed the bug in receiving from the Order Board.
-Fixed the bug in the Room Info Panel.
-Fixed the bug in the Market Stalls.
-Fixed the bug in the Edit Mode.
-Fixed the bug in stayed-open panels on the dialogue screens.
-Fixed the error translations.
Working On
-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.
-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.
-Working on the variety of NPC dialogues.
-Working on improving the Presidency System.
-Working on more UI animations.
Changed files in this update