RAILROADS Online! - build 211204

changelog:

-increased LOD distances for rail and trestle deck rail

-adjusted landscape borders

-fixed bug: spline link not showing up when looking at the end of a spline

-fixed tree removal bug: server and client trees will stay in synch even when all trees on the map are removed; When loading an old save there might be some new trees on the rails/grades

-removed deforestation costs for players

-fixed bug: no xp reward for tool crate

-disabled auto activation for headlights

-brake levers show true brake value and not local value for server and clients

-camera is now stationary when interacting with objects

-couplers and headlight are now operated by LMB/RMB

-freight unloader has to be within 150cm to use it

-removed 10s physics impulse for cars

-added subroutine on client to check and correct coupler visual state (10s loop)

-adjusted tie hitboxes for rails and switches causing random derails

-fixed bug where cars could disapprear when using the re-rail tool

-fixed bug where sand level inside the locomotive sander was not saved

-fixed bug: tool crates are now detected by the boxcar from any position

-fixed bug: incorrect client brake wheel rotation at begin play

-increased move threshold for hatches, doors, caps

-removed text above handcar