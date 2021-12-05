changelog:
-increased LOD distances for rail and trestle deck rail
-adjusted landscape borders
-fixed bug: spline link not showing up when looking at the end of a spline
-fixed tree removal bug: server and client trees will stay in synch even when all trees on the map are removed; When loading an old save there might be some new trees on the rails/grades
-removed deforestation costs for players
-fixed bug: no xp reward for tool crate
-disabled auto activation for headlights
-brake levers show true brake value and not local value for server and clients
-camera is now stationary when interacting with objects
-couplers and headlight are now operated by LMB/RMB
-freight unloader has to be within 150cm to use it
-removed 10s physics impulse for cars
-added subroutine on client to check and correct coupler visual state (10s loop)
-adjusted tie hitboxes for rails and switches causing random derails
-fixed bug where cars could disapprear when using the re-rail tool
-fixed bug where sand level inside the locomotive sander was not saved
-fixed bug: tool crates are now detected by the boxcar from any position
-fixed bug: incorrect client brake wheel rotation at begin play
-increased move threshold for hatches, doors, caps
-removed text above handcar
RAILROADS Online! update for 5 December 2021
RAILROADS Online! - build 211204
