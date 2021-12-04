1.0.0.2 is OUT!! New import formats added



Pixel Art Workshop can now import more image formats.

New import formats:

webp

bmp

tiff

In addition, the import speed is at least 5x faster than before.

IMPORTANT NOTE!

Pixel Art Workshop has been supporting Windows DPI Scaling for a long time. However, we are receiving feedback from some of our users that this feature does not work. We're investigating whether this is due to Pixel Art Workshop or a system related issue.

Therefore, we ask our users who have this problem to do the following: