1.0.0.2 is OUT!! New import formats added

Pixel Art Workshop can now import more image formats.
New import formats:
- webp
- bmp
- tiff
In addition, the import speed is at least 5x faster than before.
IMPORTANT NOTE!
Pixel Art Workshop has been supporting Windows DPI Scaling for a long time. However, we are receiving feedback from some of our users that this feature does not work. We're investigating whether this is due to Pixel Art Workshop or a system related issue.
Therefore, we ask our users who have this problem to do the following:
Changed files in this update