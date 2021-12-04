 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pixel Art Workshop update for 4 December 2021

1.0.0.2 is OUT!! New import formats added

Share · View all patches · Build 7827952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Pixel Art Workshop can now import more image formats.

New import formats:

  • webp
  • bmp
  • tiff

In addition, the import speed is at least 5x faster than before.

IMPORTANT NOTE!

Pixel Art Workshop has been supporting Windows DPI Scaling for a long time. However, we are receiving feedback from some of our users that this feature does not work. We're investigating whether this is due to Pixel Art Workshop or a system related issue.

Therefore, we ask our users who have this problem to do the following:

Changed files in this update

Pixel Art Workshop Content Depot 1789161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.