Gameplay Mutators BETA 3

Hey folks!

This BETA patch mainly focuses on adjusting some things with the mag system, in response to player feedback.

Version 1.3.0 BETA 3:

when the player unloads a weapon the mag type of which is not used by any of their weapon, the player will now always receive the ammo used by the weapon, instead of the magazine in case the player had space for it

swapping magazines that are lying on the floor will now fill up the player's ammo of the swapped magazine (less full), and place the remainder back on the floor

adjusted fonts used by the mag loader tool

when finishing loading a magazine with no ammo remaining, the mag loader tool will no longer go back to the weapon selection phase if the player can still merge magazines for the weapon that he just finished loading up the mag for

portuguese (brasil), german, russian localization updates

fixed some object interaction inconsistencies with picking up loaded magazines with the magazine system enabled

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile will not load, as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

