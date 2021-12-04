12.4 Patch Note & Future Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7827554 · Last edited 4 December 2021 – 13:13:35 UTC by Wendy

To compensate for the server issue on Release day that caused the Gacha Machine to swallow some tokens. We will be sending 1 million Gacha Tokens to those who suffers from the issue. We're sorry for the experience.

Fixes and Optimizations:

[Lobby]

Fixed the bug that caused a room to be entered by more than 4 players at the same time.

[Leah's Secret Room]

Optimized the display method to make the character look less fuzzy. Fixed the bug that caused the progress of affection and/or item collection is unable to be saved. Optimized the usage of GPU. This might still be a problem. We'd like to know how this performs on your PC.

[Frenzy Farm]

Decreased the default volume.

[Temporary Fixes that You Can Try]

If your Room List is empty, please try changing your Download Region of Steam Client to another one and restart Steam. If you're having display issues after changing display mode or resolution, please try pressing F11 to exit Fullscreen mode. You can also go to C:\Users\YOU USER NAME\AppData\Local\MiniGame and delete the "Saved" folder. Restart the game and see if the problem is fixed.

[Leah's Secret Room]

We plan to add a player guide/tutorial in our next patch. Try to fix the GPU usage from varied perspectives.

[Frenzy Farm]

Try to fix the GPU usage from varied perspectives.

[Tank Battlefield]

We plan to fix the bug that caused a player unable to fire cannons due to connection errors.

Thank you for all of your love and support! We'll keep working on the game.

Mirror Party Dev Team