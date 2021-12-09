Age of Empires IV – Patch 9369

Starting today, you can update Age of Empires IV with a new patch that includes a few high profile fixes. The patch will correspond with build v. 9369 (viewable in your settings tab in the upper right corner in-game).

NOTE: Upon updating to this patch, you will no longer be able to utilize replays from previous updates. At times, saves will also be impacted, though we’ve taken additional steps to ensure your campaign saves are not impacted by this particular update. Skirmish saves from the previous patch are impacted and will no longer be accessible after you update.

Read on for a detailed view of the changes you’ll be able to try out starting today!