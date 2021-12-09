 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Age of Empires IV update for 9 December 2021

Age of Empires IV – Patch 9369

Share · View all patches · Build 7827490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Starting today, you can update Age of Empires IV with a new patch that includes a few high profile fixes. The patch will correspond with build v. 9369 (viewable in your settings tab in the upper right corner in-game).

NOTE: Upon updating to this patch, you will no longer be able to utilize replays from previous updates. At times, saves will also be impacted, though we’ve taken additional steps to ensure your campaign saves are not impacted by this particular update. Skirmish saves from the previous patch are impacted and will no longer be accessible after you update.

Read on for a detailed view of the changes you’ll be able to try out starting today!

Changed files in this update

Cardinal Retail Content Depot 1466861
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail French Depot Depot 1466862
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Brazilian Portuguese Depot Depot 1466863
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail German Depot Depot 1466864
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Italian Depot Depot 1466865
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Japanese Depot Depot 1466866
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Korean Depot Depot 1466867
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Latin American Spanish Depot Depot 1466868
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Simplified Chinese Depot Depot 1466869
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail English Depot Depot 1668576
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Spanish Depot Depot 1668577
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Russian Depot Depot 1668578
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Traditional Chinese Depot Depot 1668579
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Turkish Depot Depot 1670951
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Vietnamese Depot Depot 1670952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.