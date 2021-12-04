Game content adjustment, patch update

Share · View all patches · Build 7827478 · Last edited 4 December 2021 – 07:52:08 UTC by Wendy

We’ve got a lot of feedback from players since entering EA testing!

So here’s some quick updates and fixes:

Increased player’s movement speed Added a hint that shows the ship is critically damaged Decreased the durability reduction rate of ships while sailing Rabbits and chickens no longer run away Increased the initial attack power from 10→15 Increased the attack speed of players and some weapons The range around the backpack of discarded items is now set Decreased the stats of all enemies Increased the bullet speed of some long-range weapons Full screen operations are now recorded Adjusted the interactable touch points Added enemies’ health bars Added explanatory text for icons on the right side Added new story at the beginning of the game [Open your backpack near the chest to view]

If you have more suggestions about our game, you can simply leave a post in the Steam community page, or join our Discord, or send us an email at: dk0179@3dmgame.com

Thank you for your support!