Game content adjustment, patch update

We’ve got a lot of feedback from players since entering EA testing!
So here’s some quick updates and fixes:
- Increased player’s movement speed
- Added a hint that shows the ship is critically damaged
- Decreased the durability reduction rate of ships while sailing
- Rabbits and chickens no longer run away
- Increased the initial attack power from 10→15
- Increased the attack speed of players and some weapons
- The range around the backpack of discarded items is now set
- Decreased the stats of all enemies
- Increased the bullet speed of some long-range weapons
- Full screen operations are now recorded
- Adjusted the interactable touch points
- Added enemies’ health bars
- Added explanatory text for icons on the right side
- Added new story at the beginning of the game [Open your backpack near the chest to view]
If you have more suggestions about our game, you can simply leave a post in the Steam community page, or join our Discord, or send us an email at: dk0179@3dmgame.com
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update