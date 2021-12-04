The Dark Sapphire Update with blood sometimes. Its 2:30 am Im tired

Added 2 new areas to the game! Just as promies
Sapphire forest and Umbranox swamp
Fun new character interactions!
New enemies to fight, Leeches, Swamp Monster, and Quintin the Mannequin
Added new spell, Shadow Pierce
Added new item, Kenestrium. Use Kenestrium to upgrade your gear, making them stronger than ever giving you a huge advantage in combat!
Next update is going to be a small one, where I just add some more side content, and characters to make the world feel more alive. Im also going to fix some things I forgot to do in this update
