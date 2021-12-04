The Dark Sapphire Update with blood sometimes. Its 2:30 am Im tired

Share · View all patches · Build 7827420 · Last edited 4 December 2021 – 07:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Added 2 new areas to the game! Just as promies

Sapphire forest and Umbranox swamp

Fun new character interactions!

New enemies to fight, Leeches, Swamp Monster, and Quintin the Mannequin

Added new spell, Shadow Pierce

Added new item, Kenestrium. Use Kenestrium to upgrade your gear, making them stronger than ever giving you a huge advantage in combat!

Next update is going to be a small one, where I just add some more side content, and characters to make the world feel more alive. Im also going to fix some things I forgot to do in this update

Until next time, Lightsaber09 and Nic in the call - Good bye

Im tired