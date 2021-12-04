 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Strings of Divinity | The Spell Plague update for 4 December 2021

The Dark Sapphire Update with blood sometimes. Its 2:30 am Im tired

Share · View all patches · Build 7827420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 2 new areas to the game! Just as promies

Sapphire forest and Umbranox swamp

Fun new character interactions!

New enemies to fight, Leeches, Swamp Monster, and Quintin the Mannequin

Added new spell, Shadow Pierce

Added new item, Kenestrium. Use Kenestrium to upgrade your gear, making them stronger than ever giving you a huge advantage in combat!

Next update is going to be a small one, where I just add some more side content, and characters to make the world feel more alive. Im also going to fix some things I forgot to do in this update

Until next time, Lightsaber09 and Nic in the call - Good bye

Im tired

Changed files in this update

Strings of Divinity | The Spell Plague V10 Depot 1700861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.