Puzzledorf update for 4 December 2021

v 2.1.2 - Steam Cloud Saves Enabled

v 2.1.2 - Steam Cloud Saves Enabled

4 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam cloud saves have now been added! This should work for all Windows users. Now you should be able to play your game on one Steam enabled device, close it down, then continue your journey on a completely different Steam enabled device, precisely where you left off! I hope you enjoy your journey wherever you go!

If you are not using Windows, as I am not specifically targeting those platforms I cannot confirm if it will work at this time, specifically Linux + Proton users. I hope to be adding compatibility for other platforms in the future.

