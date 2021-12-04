EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 27

NEW: Added Weather Station Event X 1 random spawn on every map. Skytalon Mini-Boss spawns with the Weather Station (Electric Enemy).

--------------------------------------------------

UI: Weapon Tooltip now displays attack speed of the weapon, element if weapon has one and parry ability.

UI: Enemy HP Cards now display their Element.

UI: Weapons now display if they can parry enemy attacks in their tooltips (Giant Stone Sword).

--------------------------------------------------

Visuals: Bleeding no longer drops blood stains on the ground and overal SFX is less agressive.

Visuals: During Combat Skill Capsule Slot aura won't emit from Colonists which should improve combat clarity.

--------------------------------------------------

Balance: Inflamation is now removed on Knockdown.

Balance: Harvesting Cactus no longer causes Cactus Needles condition during Accident.

--------------------------------------------------

Combat: When attacking enemies and your colonist is doing weak damage due to the elemental incompatability then the damage effect will be different alongside sound effect.

Combat: When attacking enemies and your colonist is doing strong damage due to the elemental superiority then the damage effect will be different alongside sound effect.

Combat: Humanoid enemies no longer lose attack speed when being attacked and thus prevent stun lock from happening on them.

Combat: Weapons can now parry (Giant Stone Sword) enemy Melee attacks.

Combat: Stagger causes knockback effect and can only occur once every 10 seconds and being Staggered no longer increase Stagger. This change means that enemies won't be able to Stun lock you indefinetly.

Combat: Combat animations are now more fluid.

--------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where weapon Model would dissapear after carrying Skill Capsule.

Fixed Bug where Primitivate Surgery Kit was not working. Thanks for the Save File (Valetio).

Fixed Bug where Skill Capsule Slot Lv Up did not do anything.

--------------------------------------------------

Backward Compatability: This Update is backward compatible with your existing saves. Restarting the game is not necessary.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.

Cheers!