Some new content and other tweaks in the Projects.
A little more of A history of violence.
A favour from Irene has had a little bit of work.
Made some minor tweaks to Playing a dangerous game.
Tied up a corner case on Pimps and prostitutes (Ann now leaves if a certain non-violent condition is met).
Clothing wear can now drop Dressed to impress.
Mental health problems are now worse when you first get them.
Pimping Ann has had some minor tweaks.
Tweaked pimping to make having no street girls slight easier to deal with.
Prevented Irene going away when she's hanging at your place.
You no longer have to pass a test when picking out a street corner special (they're always in good condition).
If you have feminine base gender, you can now increase your femininity while getting changed.
You can now alter your skin tone on Manage your life.
You can now choose to unlock more explicit content on Manage your life if you want to.
Additional tutorial content.
New artwork.
Some more performance optimisations.
Made checking for a server connection more robust.
Fixed a minor problem with failing to harvest human meat on A body.
Fixed a problem with an option showing up that shouldn't on Ann's got something on her mind.
Fixed a small problem on So how about it?
Fixed being about to invite Irene over when she's already hanging at your place.
Fixed some discrepancies in the display of level caps.
Fixed the wrong change amount sometimes being shown for capped items.
Corrected all mentions of the Bordertown life deck to be consistent.
Fixed missing Style/Goth on Tight leather jeans.
Fixed another problem on Nil's girl.
Fixed Relationship troubles sometimes not disappearing with Smith.
Fixed the amount of Tramadol required for a sale on Working the streets.
Fixed a minor bug to do with outfits.
Fixed the Cheap hotel errand for grey market organs not removing them from your inventory.
Fixed a problem with notifications associated with the tool belt.
Fixed a bad interaction on Your systemic regulator for vampire mutants.
Fixed being able to use the nighthawk option on Your awareness is slipping once it's back to day.
Fixed a problem with broken arms and wrists not being removed if you have a prosthetic.
More typos corrected' thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 4 December 2021
Arcology
