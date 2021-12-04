 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 4 December 2021

Arcology

  • Some new content and other tweaks in the Projects.

  • A little more of A history of violence.

  • A favour from Irene has had a little bit of work.

  • Made some minor tweaks to Playing a dangerous game.

  • Tied up a corner case on Pimps and prostitutes (Ann now leaves if a certain non-violent condition is met).

  • Clothing wear can now drop Dressed to impress.

  • Mental health problems are now worse when you first get them.

  • Pimping Ann has had some minor tweaks.

  • Tweaked pimping to make having no street girls slight easier to deal with.

  • Prevented Irene going away when she's hanging at your place.

  • You no longer have to pass a test when picking out a street corner special (they're always in good condition).

  • If you have feminine base gender, you can now increase your femininity while getting changed.

  • You can now alter your skin tone on Manage your life.

  • You can now choose to unlock more explicit content on Manage your life if you want to.

  • Additional tutorial content.

  • New artwork.

  • Some more performance optimisations.

  • Made checking for a server connection more robust.

  • Fixed a minor problem with failing to harvest human meat on A body.

  • Fixed a problem with an option showing up that shouldn't on Ann's got something on her mind.

  • Fixed a small problem on So how about it?

  • Fixed being about to invite Irene over when she's already hanging at your place.

  • Fixed some discrepancies in the display of level caps.

  • Fixed the wrong change amount sometimes being shown for capped items.

  • Corrected all mentions of the Bordertown life deck to be consistent.

  • Fixed missing Style/Goth on Tight leather jeans.

  • Fixed another problem on Nil's girl.

  • Fixed Relationship troubles sometimes not disappearing with Smith.

  • Fixed the amount of Tramadol required for a sale on Working the streets.

  • Fixed a minor bug to do with outfits.

  • Fixed the Cheap hotel errand for grey market organs not removing them from your inventory.

  • Fixed a problem with notifications associated with the tool belt.

  • Fixed a bad interaction on Your systemic regulator for vampire mutants.

  • Fixed being able to use the nighthawk option on Your awareness is slipping once it's back to day.

  • Fixed a problem with broken arms and wrists not being removed if you have a prosthetic.

  • More typos corrected' thanks for the reports!

