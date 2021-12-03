This update focuses on quality of life changes and is intended to address some of the more frustrating or unfair aspects of the game. Also included are balance changes, multi-hotbar support, improvements to AI behavior, and a number of bug fixes.

Multiple hotbars

Finally! Support for up to 5 hotbars, with the option to auto-swap on loadout change.

Added up/down arrows to HUD, which can be used to swap active hotbar.

Added keybind options to quickly move through hotbars (default is "Z" and "X").

Added "Auto Swap" option, which automatically swaps bars when loadout is changed.

Renamed "Ability Bar" to "Hotbar"; standardized wording across all UI pages.

Traps

We've heard your feedback. Traps can be frustrating. We've reduced their quantity and impactfulness and also added new tools to avoid or mitigate their effects.

Added +2 trap detection to lantern, and +1 trap detection to torches.

Added new "True Sight Potion" and recipe. True Sight Potion gives enhanced trap detection, vision, and light for 80 turns.

Reduced the number of traps across all dungeons by 10-15%.

Tweaked Survival skill description to specifically mention it helps to deal with traps.

Renamed trait "Trap Detection" to "Liminal Senses".

Wounds

While not wanting to reduce the threat of wounds entirely, these changes should help reduce how punishing they can be to melee characters early game.

Added a small amount of Bleed Resist to Crude Plate Gauntlets, Ragged Plate Boots, Soldier Gauntlets, and Soldier Breastplate (also removed the -max energy from Ragged Plate Boots).

Reduced bleed chance of Gremlin Grunt from 7% to 5%.

Reduced chance of being crippled by a bear trap by from 60% total to 48% (20% reduction).

Enemy AI

These new AI behaviors and tweaks should add variety and difficulty to combating enemies.

New behavior "Door Unblock" has been added to humanoid units, which occurs when an entity is blocking its allies while standing in a doorway.

Higher level enemies have a higher chance to perform this action. For example, Gremlin Grunts will perform this action only 15% of the time whereas Crimson Guard will "Door Unblock" 50% of the time.

New behavior "Preferred Distance" has been added to most ranged units. If it's target is closer than the Preferred Distance, the entity will have a chance to back away. When deciding to back away, entities will also consider their opponents weapon range, and avoid moving back if they would still be in range. When backing away, entities will try to avoid moving next to walls and dead-ends. "Preferred Distance" works separately from "Step Back" mechanics. "Step Back" is a separate check done by ranged units when a melee unit is immediately next to them. Moreld has been given a high "Preferred Distance" amount. We think this will make him more of a challenge. Let us know if the stats are tuned right or if he is too difficult! Reduced chance for Gremlin Flingers to step back when player is in melee range (from 60% to 20%) (this should reduce the annoyance of Gremlin Flingers).



Game Speed

At higher speeds spell effects were nearly hidden. These changes should support faster play without losing clarity, while also increasing options for players who want to go especially fast.

"Game speed" setting now speeds up everything except spell animations.

Added new setting - "Animation Speed" which increases speed of spell animations.

Added slight 70ms delay in between turns of enemies chasing the player.

Added new setting - "Disable turn delay" to disable the above delay.

Significantly sped up most spell animations to give a consistent, quick feel.

Animated map features such as the cooking station are no longer effected by game speed.

User Interface

Turns renaming is now shown in the corner of active status effects.

Added a confirmation popup on game exit to prevent accidentally exiting the game.

Added new setting to disable tutorial pop-ups.

Added missing keybind setting for 10th ability.

Ability picker window now closes when escape is pressed without also opening the menu.

Load Game Window - supports double-click to load.

Tweaked button size, scrollbar widths, and layouts across various UI pages.

Renamed "Start Game" menu button to "New Game".

Other Changes

Increased starting carry weight by 20.

This will not be the last word on inventory size! We've added this change as a temporary measure until backpacks and other weight mitigation options are implemented.

Over-Encumbered status now triggers at +20 weight (previously +60 weight).

Buffed durability of all weapons by 50%.

Buffed ammo recovery rate for Bow or Crossbow shots; missed shots now have the same chance to drop ammo.

All quests now reward Wisdom on top of their regular item rewards.

Drastically reduced sale price of all books, and halved the sell value of recipe items.

Books were one of the most valuable objects for all players and gave a huge advantage when collected and sold early. This change should help incentivize readers to pick them up without giving players too much gold.

Updated skill descriptions to more accurately describe what each skill offers. Added "Passive Bonus" subtitle in skill tooltips to clarify the difference between the main effects of the skill and the scaling passive bonus.

Increased gold dropped from Gremlin Flingers and Gremlin Grunts.

Extend the duration for several quests, especially Weapon Experiment which has its final two stages doubled.

Changed berry bushes to have 100% gather success rate and reward 1-2 berries.

Eating a berry now discovers the Survival skill.

Added new hotkey, "c" to open or close adjacent doors.

A text message will now display when gear becomes worn, broken, or damaged.

Set Dragon Bladestaff attack speed to its originally intended speed of 110 (was 90).

Updated Butcher shop sign to be more readable.

Gremlin Huts - reduced the chance to spawn a Gremlin Flinger, reduced the maximum health, added a chance to drop loot, increased the rate at which enemies are spawned.

Increased Moreld Rothk's health (from 200 to 250) and increased dodge chance (from 15% to 25%), aliong with slight buff to other stats.

Increased Bandit Chieftain's health (from 160 to 180), Physical Resistance (+20% on top of armor), Bleed Resistance (+30%), and Crit Resist (+25%).

Added Lump of Coal as possible required item for Weapon Experiment quest.

Added new item "Tar" as a possible gather requirement for "Weapon Experiment" Quest.

Increased amount of cooking ingredients and food available at shops.

Increased chance for food to be found in barrels.

Ascension Fragments can no longer be dropped, or stolen (if left on the ground).

Removed bonus bleed chance from Debilitating Slash.

Reduce shop gold amounts by 25-50%.

Bug Fixes