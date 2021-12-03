 Skip to content

Northern Journey update for 3 December 2021

Multiple tweaks and a bugfix

The bumblebee in Granite Gash could be trapped under geometry and not de-activate itself. This should be fixed.

There was a place in the water in Granite Gash where the drown-trigger did not extend. So the player could fall through the water and be stuck at the 'bottom'.

Added an extra red flask in the mountain key tower in Granite Gash. Then using the mountain tower key will add a little reward, and not just being used if the player falls down and need to get up.

The worm-witch fight has gotten bigger hitboxes for better 'connection' in the fight.

There is a new message when picking up Orange flasks.

There is now a onscreen message in Deadwell about max damage for the sling achieved after two or more rotations.

The bandits in Greenslit will run some few percent slower.

