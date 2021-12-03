 Skip to content

Miasma 2: Freedom Uprising update for 3 December 2021

Update Notes for 3rd December, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7826078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No game is complete without a Day 1 Patch! I found an odd issue with Windows scaling - if your monitor was set to anything other than 100% display scaling, you could experience blurry graphics or too-large window sizes. This has now been fixed.

