Update 100 - Patch 1 is Now Live!

Howdy folks!
I know we just finished a huge release, but with it being the holiday season and all, we figured it would be a fun early Meatmas gift to get the very first destructible door prototypes into the game for y'all to play with. We'll be adding to them over the month, along with new tools and related destruction systems, so stay tuned!
Hope you all have a wonderful weekend.
-Anton
Full Changelog - Update 100 - Patch 1
Additions:
- Add First Door Test to Proving Ground Scene (still very VERY WIP)
Changes:
- [ItemSpawner Mk. 2] Refactored category loading out to being referenced by item manager and not the Itemspawner
- [Breaching Scene] Widened the arsenal that Sosigs spawning in this scene can have
Fixes:
- [ItemSpawner Mk. 2] Fixed incorrect pagination check on Details panel causing ‘next’ button to not appear correctly
- [ItemSpawner Mk. 2] Fixed Ultimax100 being missing from ‘Update100 tag
- [ItemSpawner Mk. 2] Fixed Meat Fortress Suppressors and Melee weapons missing from new spawner
- [Breaching Scene] Fixed Broken Reference Breaking spawning of Sosig groups
- [Cappocollosseum] Fixed Broken References Breaking some modes
- Fixed incorrect quickbelt size on Ultimax and Ultimax Drum
- Fixed MP-40 Magazine Capacity
- Fixed Some Exotic objects now spawning with both their pseudo magazine and cartridge
- Fixed GrappleGun and Mag Quickbelt slots
- Fixed GrappleGun Mag pose
- Fixed Missing Grenade Spawn from Friendly 45 range
- Fixed M320 trigger animation
Changed files in this update