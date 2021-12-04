Update 100 - Patch 1 is Now Live!

YouTube

Howdy folks!

I know we just finished a huge release, but with it being the holiday season and all, we figured it would be a fun early Meatmas gift to get the very first destructible door prototypes into the game for y'all to play with. We'll be adding to them over the month, along with new tools and related destruction systems, so stay tuned!

Hope you all have a wonderful weekend.

-Anton

Additions:

Add First Door Test to Proving Ground Scene (still very VERY WIP)

Changes:

[ItemSpawner Mk. 2] Refactored category loading out to being referenced by item manager and not the Itemspawner

[Breaching Scene] Widened the arsenal that Sosigs spawning in this scene can have

Fixes: