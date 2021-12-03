 Skip to content

Seduce Me: The Complete Story update for 3 December 2021

After months of hammer to code...

Share · View all patches · Build 7826013

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seduce Me the Complete Story has been updated to fix all Gallery bugs. How am I so confident this time?

I spent almost 5 hours speedrunning the game to unlock every single CG and checked every single one. They are all unlockable. They are all clickable. No errors occur in any span of accessing the gallery anymore.

Alongside other minor fixes and the like, this newest build is hopefully the FINAL build of Seduce Me: The Complete Story. Thank you for your patience thus far and please enjoy the build!

