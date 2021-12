2 patches in 1 day!

Sorry for the inconvenience, we want to fix all the problems we can as soon as we can!

In this version 1.16.3 patch we were able to figure out the slight bug that was causing steam achievements to not recognize. As well as fixing a bug that occurred when the player would activate a burger bomb and then switch levels.

Thank you very much for your understanding and please let us know in our discord server if you find any other sneaky bugs!