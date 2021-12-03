Automobilista 2 V1.3.1.0 & Racin´ USA Pt2 RELEASED!

Automobilista 2 V1.3.1.0 is now live along with the release of Racin´ USA Part 2, featuring 1990s american open wheelers from Reynard, Lola & Swift as well as the Cleveland Burke Lakefront Road Course & Watkins Glen International - Road America to be added to the pack later on the month with further machines from that same era!



No need to get your wallet out just yet - both Racin´ USA Pt1 AND Pt2 are free for all AMS2 owners from Dec 3th to 6th - from Dec 7th onwards you´ll need to buy the DLCs to keep playing.

Happy Racing!

V1.3.0.1 -> V1.3.1.0 CHANGELOG



CONTENT

Tracks

Added Cleveland Burke Lakefront airport circuit (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)

Added Watkins Glen International (4 layouts) (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)

Vehicles

Added Reynard 98i, Swift 009C, Lola T98 to Formula USA Gen2 class (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)

GENERAL

Optimized FFB/custom script performance

Further revisions to shadow cascading parameters

Revised AI suspension rates to minimise some cars appearing to "jitter" in online races (as prediction netcode for human opponents in Multiplayer uses those same AI parameters)

Fixed selection issues in Custom AI grids feature

Further adjustments to shadow cascading parameters

UI & HUD

Added engine displacement, weight distribution, wheelbase specs to vehicle browser and loading screen

Added driver flag to pre/post session leaderboards

Fixed online rating regulations options being visible in single player.

Fixed stretched fuel icon on session overview screen

Fixed stretched flag textures on nationality selection screen

Fixed aspect ratio of loading screen vehicle render

Adjusted mouse activation zones on monitr screen

Updated credits list

PHYSICS & AI