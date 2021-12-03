 Skip to content

Automobilista 2 update for 3 December 2021

Automobilista 2 V1.3.1.0 & Racin´ USA Pt2 RELEASED!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Automobilista 2 V1.3.1.0 is now live along with the release of Racin´ USA Part 2, featuring 1990s american open wheelers from Reynard, Lola & Swift as well as the Cleveland Burke Lakefront Road Course & Watkins Glen International - Road America to be added to the pack later on the month with further machines from that same era!



No need to get your wallet out just yet - both Racin´ USA Pt1 AND Pt2 are free for all AMS2 owners from Dec 3th to 6th - from Dec 7th onwards you´ll need to buy the DLCs to keep playing.

Happy Racing!

V1.3.0.1 -> V1.3.1.0 CHANGELOG



CONTENT

Tracks

  • Added Cleveland Burke Lakefront airport circuit (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)
  • Added Watkins Glen International (4 layouts) (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)

Vehicles

  • Added Reynard 98i, Swift 009C, Lola T98 to Formula USA Gen2 class (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)

GENERAL

  • Optimized FFB/custom script performance
  • Further revisions to shadow cascading parameters
  • Revised AI suspension rates to minimise some cars appearing to "jitter" in online races (as prediction netcode for human opponents in Multiplayer uses those same AI parameters)
  • Fixed selection issues in Custom AI grids feature
  • Further adjustments to shadow cascading parameters

UI & HUD

  • Added engine displacement, weight distribution, wheelbase specs to vehicle browser and loading screen
  • Added driver flag to pre/post session leaderboards
  • Fixed online rating regulations options being visible in single player.
  • Fixed stretched fuel icon on session overview screen
  • Fixed stretched flag textures on nationality selection screen
  • Fixed aspect ratio of loading screen vehicle render
  • Adjusted mouse activation zones on monitr screen
  • Updated credits list

PHYSICS & AI

  • Minor tire tread revisions to GTE, GT3, F-V10 G1, F-V10 G2, F-Reiza, Super V8
  • Revised rain tires for all classes; Increased slick dropoff in wet for GT cars
  • Further fine-tuning for ABS system
  • F-Trainer AI Calibration pass
  • Revised rain tires; Increased slick dropoff in wet for GT cars
  • Added wet & hard compounds for F-USA G2; medium & revised hard for F-ultimate
  • Adjusted helper spring rates for Porsches Cup, GT3-R & RSR GTE
  • Updated SuperV8 suspension (reducing sprung mass), revised splitter aero
  • Revised AI suspension parameters should minimise issues with AI potentially rolling or bouncing off high curbs on some tracks

Changed files in this update

