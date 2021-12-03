Automobilista 2 V1.3.1.0 & Racin´ USA Pt2 RELEASED!

Automobilista 2 V1.3.1.0 is now live along with the release of Racin´ USA Part 2, featuring 1990s american open wheelers from Reynard, Lola & Swift as well as the Cleveland Burke Lakefront Road Course & Watkins Glen International - Road America to be added to the pack later on the month with further machines from that same era!
No need to get your wallet out just yet - both Racin´ USA Pt1 AND Pt2 are free for all AMS2 owners from Dec 3th to 6th - from Dec 7th onwards you´ll need to buy the DLCs to keep playing.
Happy Racing!
V1.3.0.1 -> V1.3.1.0 CHANGELOG
CONTENT
Tracks
- Added Cleveland Burke Lakefront airport circuit (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)
- Added Watkins Glen International (4 layouts) (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)
Vehicles
- Added Reynard 98i, Swift 009C, Lola T98 to Formula USA Gen2 class (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)
GENERAL
- Optimized FFB/custom script performance
- Further revisions to shadow cascading parameters
- Revised AI suspension rates to minimise some cars appearing to "jitter" in online races (as prediction netcode for human opponents in Multiplayer uses those same AI parameters)
- Fixed selection issues in Custom AI grids feature
- Further adjustments to shadow cascading parameters
UI & HUD
- Added engine displacement, weight distribution, wheelbase specs to vehicle browser and loading screen
- Added driver flag to pre/post session leaderboards
- Fixed online rating regulations options being visible in single player.
- Fixed stretched fuel icon on session overview screen
- Fixed stretched flag textures on nationality selection screen
- Fixed aspect ratio of loading screen vehicle render
- Adjusted mouse activation zones on monitr screen
- Updated credits list
PHYSICS & AI
- Minor tire tread revisions to GTE, GT3, F-V10 G1, F-V10 G2, F-Reiza, Super V8
- Revised rain tires for all classes; Increased slick dropoff in wet for GT cars
- Further fine-tuning for ABS system
- F-Trainer AI Calibration pass
- Added wet & hard compounds for F-USA G2; medium & revised hard for F-ultimate
- Adjusted helper spring rates for Porsches Cup, GT3-R & RSR GTE
- Updated SuperV8 suspension (reducing sprung mass), revised splitter aero
- Revised AI suspension parameters should minimise issues with AI potentially rolling or bouncing off high curbs on some tracks
Changed files in this update