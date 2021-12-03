Update 1.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7825705 · Last edited 4 December 2021 – 02:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Balances and Fixes:

-Optimized LOD on purple grass

-Bugfix desync unable to interact with anything

-Random bug fixes

-Reworked server structure to be more reliable and optimized

-Nerfed Capotain crit from 20%->7% each level

-Buffed Sting attack damage increased per level from 150 to 500,

removed the cooldown increase per level so its a flat 25 seconds also added a toxic damage over time.

-Removed Toxicant replaced the skill completely with another skill called Acid Splash (AOE around the creature that does toxic damage over time and stuns the enemy)

-Reduced hp per level from 10 to 1 for fleeir

-Nerfed Blood Gems because they gave bonus health % that was not intended. now gives 750k hp and 1 vit instead of 1k and a bunch of %'s

-Buffed Wulv hp per level from 25 ->50 and gave 1 vit per level

-Increased bone drop chances

-Crab skill Dragon Grip buffed with damage

-Crab skill Molten Release buffed with damage and stun duration-> +0.5 second stun per level and added damage over time

-Buffed Wulv skill rampage with more damage and damage over time + more effective with dex

-Gave Wulv skill Spirit Wulves more health and other defensive stats so they can tank

-Buffed Crab skill claw

-Decreased range on spirit weapons and removed splash damage

-Removed movement speed from dex and put it on survival to make it more viable

-Reworked Serpenn skill Wicked Strike

-Reworked Prowler skill Wurm

Improvements and new content:

-Added new creature "Vespid"

-Added new colony skill "Instinct"

-Added new colony skill "Life Force"

-Added new colony skill "Academics"

-Added new colony skill "Colony Armor"

-Added new colony skill "Primal"

-Added new colony skill "Infusion"