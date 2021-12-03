Update 1.4.6
Balances and Fixes:
-Optimized LOD on purple grass
-Bugfix desync unable to interact with anything
-Random bug fixes
-Reworked server structure to be more reliable and optimized
-Nerfed Capotain crit from 20%->7% each level
-Buffed Sting attack damage increased per level from 150 to 500,
removed the cooldown increase per level so its a flat 25 seconds also added a toxic damage over time.
-Removed Toxicant replaced the skill completely with another skill called Acid Splash (AOE around the creature that does toxic damage over time and stuns the enemy)
-Reduced hp per level from 10 to 1 for fleeir
-Nerfed Blood Gems because they gave bonus health % that was not intended. now gives 750k hp and 1 vit instead of 1k and a bunch of %'s
-Buffed Wulv hp per level from 25 ->50 and gave 1 vit per level
-Increased bone drop chances
-Crab skill Dragon Grip buffed with damage
-Crab skill Molten Release buffed with damage and stun duration-> +0.5 second stun per level and added damage over time
-Buffed Wulv skill rampage with more damage and damage over time + more effective with dex
-Gave Wulv skill Spirit Wulves more health and other defensive stats so they can tank
-Buffed Crab skill claw
-Decreased range on spirit weapons and removed splash damage
-Removed movement speed from dex and put it on survival to make it more viable
-Reworked Serpenn skill Wicked Strike
-Reworked Prowler skill Wurm
Improvements and new content:
-Added new creature "Vespid"
-Added new colony skill "Instinct"
-Added new colony skill "Life Force"
-Added new colony skill "Academics"
-Added new colony skill "Colony Armor"
-Added new colony skill "Primal"
-Added new colony skill "Infusion"
