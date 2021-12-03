New Version 1.16.2 is live!

Comin' to you straight from New Elysian City. Our first patch! There has been reports of the screen going black right after the first splash screen upon launching the game. This unfortunately was due to those who had played any of our demos or playtests. We do greatly apologize and we hope you forgive us!

This patch is here to fix all that and make sure you can get to your job on time! Sorry for making you late to your first shift. 😦

If the patch doesn't come thru automatically, please restart steam completely, and that should do the trick! In the lower right hand corner of the main menu, it should have the version 1.16.2. If you do see any other bugs or would like to report anything please visit our DISCORD !

Thank you loyal employees!

Scythe Dev Team