Hello everyone!

A new card is appearing today: Rocky! Man's best friend... or not! Either way, it will be up to you to train him well!

NEW RELEASE

Rocky is not a robot like the others. His inventor designed him to obey his owner in a versatile way. And he's also pretty cuddly... well... in general.



Pose: Decision: When Rocky enters the game, choose a skill to give him. Choose "Bite" to get Continuation, or Choose "Fetch!" to get Rush.

Counter-Attack: If an adjacent character has been defeated, Rocky will immediately counterattack if he is stronger.

NEW CHALLENGES

This week's new challenges are here. To be won:

Freddy's avatar, The Essential, Rocky, Freddy and 5000 credits!

NEW TOURNAMENT

Make the right choice

A Rush vs. Tempus tournament. Will you be the fastest or the most enduring?

NEW RIFT

The time curve.

Elysia seems to have gotten used to these phenomena by now. Some people are beginning to see how these anomalies work and are noticing that there are stories being played out inside them. This time, it seems that a race against time is taking place. Proxima is deploying more and more bases on earth and in space, all around the planet. Huge columns even seem to interconnect, linking these different bases to each other. Meanwhile, part of the Terran resistance is on its way to an area of its solar system where space-time anomalies have been detected.



The following cards have a 2x chance of being won this week.

Rocky

Freddy

Sin_31

Rocal

Doc

NEW GIFTS

A new code this week allows you to get your gift : NoTime

MISC

Many bugs have been fixed.

You can now change your deck during your tournaments. This change will reset your ELO score.

Thank you for your support and enjoy the game!