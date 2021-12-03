development update #100

Hello everyone,

Build 65 should be uploaded tonight. This post will be slightly shorter than usual but we did indeed get the red cap oranda goldfish painted and into the game.

Only the female is in the game at the moment. Next week the male will be added. There is not much difference between the males and females of these fish aside from some differences in belly shape and we will add some small variations in the models just so there are some minor differences for players to see so not all these fish look exactly the same. The next fish we are going to work on will be a Ranchu goldfish which will probably be added in two weeks.

The red cap oranda was the main thing that was finished this week because we were absolutely determined to get it into the game without further delay. We have a few other things that are nearing completion that we hope will make it into next week's update. A sunken row boat, more coconut shapes, an assortment of riverbed rocks and pebbles with interesting colours. We also will be adding a new plant, hornwort, which is a very popular aquarium plant that has been missing from Fishery for too long.

We are also making good progress with fixing some of the long standing issues with fish getting stuck in closed off spaces. We are aiming to have that into the game before Christmas along with all the art content we are working on. Busy times indeed.

We wish you all a good weekend.

The Fishery Team