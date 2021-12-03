Holsters Icon, Zero-G Field Tweaked, Reverb G2 Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7825420 · Last edited 3 December 2021 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Holsters Icon



Added to every Armory to remind you have two holsters on your hips, two on your chest and for one big weapon on your back.

Zero-G Field UI Tweaks



Removed 2D buttons at all — now select the checkbox on the right to start Zero-G field.

Reverb G2 Camera Bug Fix

Thanks for your reports and help during research, should eliminate that head glitch.

Related Devlog Posts:

Rooftop Arena and Improvements

Wall Jump and Airkick

New Brutality

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬