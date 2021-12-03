 Skip to content

Hard Bullet update for 3 December 2021

Holsters Icon, Zero-G Field Tweaked, Reverb G2 Bugfixes

Hard Bullet update for 3 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Holsters Icon



Added to every Armory to remind you have two holsters on your hips, two on your chest and for one big weapon on your back.

Zero-G Field UI Tweaks



Removed 2D buttons at all — now select the checkbox on the right to start Zero-G field.

Reverb G2 Camera Bug Fix

Thanks for your reports and help during research, should eliminate that head glitch.

Rooftop Arena and Improvements

Wall Jump and Airkick

New Brutality

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬

