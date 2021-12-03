Holsters Icon, Zero-G Field Tweaked, Reverb G2 Bugfixes

Holsters Icon
Added to every Armory to remind you have two holsters on your hips, two on your chest and for one big weapon on your back.
Zero-G Field UI Tweaks
Removed 2D buttons at all — now select the checkbox on the right to start Zero-G field.
Reverb G2 Camera Bug Fix
Thanks for your reports and help during research, should eliminate that head glitch.
