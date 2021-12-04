0.239.1 - live on steam, oculus pc, quest, pico pending
-fixed MP ball machine not appearing
-some updates regarding loading colliders. I think this might have been the core reasons why mismatch environments
were causing game freezes (currently a work around enabled)
-update to pico trigger zone values, clamping .5 to .95
-added multiplayer AI functionality (just like mp ball machine). The multiplayer AI has its own free hit UI. I don't
think a remote player can play with a local AI, but a remote player can view this hit - which means now you can
use pc spectator to spectate on free hit with AI (just not matches for now)
-fixed ball color settings issue
-fixed issue that was causing opponent mic setting not to persist between sessions
-reset pcvr render mode to multi-pass. It looks like single pass was causing some people performance issues. This is
very strange considering that it's supposed to reduce performance load.
-fixed issue that some quest 2 users, when connected to pc, were not being recognized properly, and thus those users
weren't getting access to the adapters.
-fixed spectator monitor viewers able to hop into a friend's match to spectate, and fixed being able to pull one of those users into your room...however the latter needs a server side update.
Eleven Table Tennis update for 4 December 2021
0.239.1
0.239.1 - live on steam, oculus pc, quest, pico pending
Changed files in this update