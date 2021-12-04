0.239.1 - live on steam, oculus pc, quest, pico pending

-fixed MP ball machine not appearing

-some updates regarding loading colliders. I think this might have been the core reasons why mismatch environments

were causing game freezes (currently a work around enabled)

-update to pico trigger zone values, clamping .5 to .95

-added multiplayer AI functionality (just like mp ball machine). The multiplayer AI has its own free hit UI. I don't

think a remote player can play with a local AI, but a remote player can view this hit - which means now you can

use pc spectator to spectate on free hit with AI (just not matches for now)

-fixed ball color settings issue

-fixed issue that was causing opponent mic setting not to persist between sessions

-reset pcvr render mode to multi-pass. It looks like single pass was causing some people performance issues. This is

very strange considering that it's supposed to reduce performance load.

-fixed issue that some quest 2 users, when connected to pc, were not being recognized properly, and thus those users

weren't getting access to the adapters.

-fixed spectator monitor viewers able to hop into a friend's match to spectate, and fixed being able to pull one of those users into your room...however the latter needs a server side update.