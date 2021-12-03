 Skip to content

Anonymous Agony: File #1 - Contamination update for 3 December 2021

Version 2.0 Update Released - Patch Notes

Build 7825368

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The patch is now live adding the following listed below!

This is the first time I've released a patch, so if there are ANY errors please let us know immediately.

The new version should of uploaded correctly if Steam Achievements are unlocking!

-Implemented Steam Achievements.

-Player named net persona now displays in some chats correctly.

-Save option now opens right before the Stealth Task on Day #1

-New Save point in town that is literally un-missable.

-Night #1 church street repaired.

-Church Priest and daily dialogue is added. (Thanks Mandalore)

-Hospital side cast cameo is added in the church on Day #3.

-Striker's first FreeFlow chat is fixed.

-Fiona's FreeFlow chat about her icon, has it's second glitched part now added to the initial chat (One of my personal favorites, glad you guys can now see it!)

-The NPC in ZebraTec on Night #1 is fixed. Leading to a hidden event.

-The "Diavolo Girl" quest on day #3 can activate and be completed leading to a hidden end game email with secret information.

Haze's finalized opening video and credits are not updated yet and will be at a later time.

Changed files in this update

