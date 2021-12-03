Version 2.0 Update Released - Patch Notes

The patch is now live adding the following listed below!
This is the first time I've released a patch, so if there are ANY errors please let us know immediately.
The new version should of uploaded correctly if Steam Achievements are unlocking!
-Implemented Steam Achievements.
-Player named net persona now displays in some chats correctly.
-Save option now opens right before the Stealth Task on Day #1
-New Save point in town that is literally un-missable.
-Night #1 church street repaired.
-Church Priest and daily dialogue is added. (Thanks Mandalore)
-Hospital side cast cameo is added in the church on Day #3.
-Striker's first FreeFlow chat is fixed.
-Fiona's FreeFlow chat about her icon, has it's second glitched part now added to the initial chat (One of my personal favorites, glad you guys can now see it!)
-The NPC in ZebraTec on Night #1 is fixed. Leading to a hidden event.
-The "Diavolo Girl" quest on day #3 can activate and be completed leading to a hidden end game email with secret information.
Haze's finalized opening video and credits are not updated yet and will be at a later time.
Changed files in this update