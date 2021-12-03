 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Broken Betrayal update for 3 December 2021

Dedicated server Update.

Share · View all patches · Build 7825352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is for client and dedicated v1.0.0.3

You can now host your own dedicated servers. In order to do this you need to follow the info below.

Download Broken Betrayal Dedicated server files using Steam CMD.

https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/SteamCMD

Follow the details given to download the windows server files. (Linux to follow soon)

You can make a bat file with the following info saving to the Steam CMD Root.

steamcmd +login anonymous +force_install_dir C:\PATH\TO\SERVERFILES\BBServer\ +app_update 1830410 +quit

Once you have the server files make a shortcut of BrokenBetrayalServer.exe Right click, Properties,

In the Target line add -log -SteamServerName=SERVER-NAME

Save.

Now run the shortcut. Congrats you now have your own Broken Betrayal Dedicated Server running.

We are not releasing config files at this time. Admin commands are still being worked on.

Changed files in this update

Broken Betrayal Content Depot 1725561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.