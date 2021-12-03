Dedicated server Update.

Share · View all patches · Build 7825352 · Last edited 3 December 2021 – 21:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This update is for client and dedicated v1.0.0.3

You can now host your own dedicated servers. In order to do this you need to follow the info below.

Download Broken Betrayal Dedicated server files using Steam CMD.

https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/SteamCMD

Follow the details given to download the windows server files. (Linux to follow soon)

You can make a bat file with the following info saving to the Steam CMD Root.

steamcmd +login anonymous +force_install_dir C:\PATH\TO\SERVERFILES\BBServer\ +app_update 1830410 +quit

Once you have the server files make a shortcut of BrokenBetrayalServer.exe Right click, Properties,

In the Target line add -log -SteamServerName=SERVER-NAME

Save.

Now run the shortcut. Congrats you now have your own Broken Betrayal Dedicated Server running.

We are not releasing config files at this time. Admin commands are still being worked on.