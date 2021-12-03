Dedicated server Update.

This update is for client and dedicated v1.0.0.3
You can now host your own dedicated servers. In order to do this you need to follow the info below.
Download Broken Betrayal Dedicated server files using Steam CMD.
https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/SteamCMD
Follow the details given to download the windows server files. (Linux to follow soon)
You can make a bat file with the following info saving to the Steam CMD Root.
steamcmd +login anonymous +force_install_dir C:\PATH\TO\SERVERFILES\BBServer\ +app_update 1830410 +quit
Once you have the server files make a shortcut of BrokenBetrayalServer.exe Right click, Properties,
In the Target line add -log -SteamServerName=SERVER-NAME
Save.
Now run the shortcut. Congrats you now have your own Broken Betrayal Dedicated Server running.
We are not releasing config files at this time. Admin commands are still being worked on.
Changed files in this update