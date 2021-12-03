 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TaleSpire update for 3 December 2021

Bug squashing adventure: Patch one

Share · View all patches · Build 7825309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks, this patch brings an assortment of fixes to bugs that have plagued us for far too long.

In no particular order, we have:

  • A fix for the bug where hide-volumes that are created in empty zones were not saved
  • A fix for a case where board deserialization taking multiple frames could result in a crash
  • Fixed the scroll direction of the slider on the atmosphere panel
  • Stopped sending send chat messages if they have a length of zero
  • Started disabling all animators on asset load. This stops doors opening when being placed and props from animating when turned into creatures.
  • Fixed a bug in hide-volumes where deleting volumes and switching boards could result in exceptions that stopped all hide volume UI from working
  • A tweak so that sampling assets from the board now updates the highlighted category button in the UI

We hope to squash a bunch more bugs over the next week.

See you in the next patch!

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.