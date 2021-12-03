Bug squashing adventure: Patch one

Hey folks, this patch brings an assortment of fixes to bugs that have plagued us for far too long.
In no particular order, we have:
- A fix for the bug where hide-volumes that are created in empty zones were not saved
- A fix for a case where board deserialization taking multiple frames could result in a crash
- Fixed the scroll direction of the slider on the atmosphere panel
- Stopped sending send chat messages if they have a length of zero
- Started disabling all animators on asset load. This stops doors opening when being placed and props from animating when turned into creatures.
- Fixed a bug in hide-volumes where deleting volumes and switching boards could result in exceptions that stopped all hide volume UI from working
- A tweak so that sampling assets from the board now updates the highlighted category button in the UI
We hope to squash a bunch more bugs over the next week.
See you in the next patch!
