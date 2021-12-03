0.4.0 has arrived! Improved build size and tons more things!

Size matters!

Greatly improved size. From around 6GBs install size to around 2GBs. Also greatly improved performance with little to no loss in quality. So long gone are the days in which you had to decide if install this game or not, its just 2GBs bruh ;)

Quality of Life

Flickering of the flashlights is more "natural", more irregular, when the Entity hunts. It happened to be very "regular", unrealistic. It broke the immersion in the game just looking at that predictable on and off. Not anymore! :)

Changed Entity sound for a much better (not so short) one. Old one was very bad to be honest, Not even I liked it. The new one is more "ghosty", more scary and definitely not as short as the other one. Enjoy.

Added animation when dying. A highly requested one, I added a short, minimal animation when dying. I will improve on that one later on.

Added sounds to couple things to make the maps feel more "alive". That refrigerator is definitely ON, also the Hands dryer is working for some reason (maybe the entity has something to do with it?). And some others sounds I added to make the maps more "alive".

The First Steps

The first steps in a game are important. S.I.N. Unit lacked (and still does to be honest) a proper tutorial-like feature.

Well, the beginning of that already came in a way of "info boards" that gave all the info of the Evidence Types, The Controls, The Objectives. But, it wasn't enough, so I have added some other improvements into that regard:

Added little info texts so new players know what to check first before entering the haunted location. (<--Items, <--Evidence Info, Objectives -->, Controls -->).

Added Entity (caught in a glass cage) to HQ. You can test your equipment with it. This functions as a tutorial of some sort. Players can quickly test the equipment and know what each one does.

The Fixes

Not too many fixes this build. All seems to be good.