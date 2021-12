Share · View all patches · Build 7824907 · Last edited 3 December 2021 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone !

It is with great pleasure that we announce the reworked update of Server Composer, in this new version new features and tools will be available.

Note: some features will become available as we make updates available.

Use and enjoy the new IDE and new features in Server Composer.

For any questions, feel free to ask in the "Official Forum", we will be at your disposal!

is now available for download here on Steam