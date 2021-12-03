Paths & Danger is now available on Early Access

Greetings everyone!

Early Acess of Paths & Danger is now available!

Our dedication to this project can now be seen on Paths & Danger, there is a lot of potential in this game, we hope you see the same in this game.

Since the game is under development, there will be a lot of room to improve the existing features and add new content.

Now our focus is to bring Paths & Danger to the release state, in other words, release its full potential as a game!

Please if you have suggestions, bugs to report, or any other feedback, we would be much appreciated hearing from you. Please do so at our Steam game group or by joining our discord channel.

Stay tuned and see you soon!