1.9 Release

Today Kronosaur Productions is excited to announce the immediate release of Transcendence 1.9, a major new update of our epic-scale indie space opera. This release contains major new mechanics, graphical improvements, and hundreds of stability and quality fixes.
New Players Welcome
Version 1.9 was designed to attract new players and turn them into experienced ones. We aimed to keep the core mechanics and depth that we love, while sanding down the rough edges.
At the beginning of the game, you can now choose a level of difficulty:
Story Mode: All attacks against the player do 1/10th damage. All Attacks by the player do 10× damage.
Normal Mode: All attacks against the player do half damage. All attacks by the player do double damage.
Challenge Mode: All attacks do normal damage (equivalent to 1.8).
Permadeath: Same as Challenge, but you cannot resurrect if you die (other than via insurance, etc.).
Expanded Eridani
The Raisu station mission in Eridani was always meant as an introduction to both the game mechanics and the universe of Transcendence. In 1.9 we expand this story and give the player a new choice: make peace with the Centauri warlords or end their threat once and for all.
We've also added missions to other stations. For example, Starton Eridani now has a Militia HQ to introduce you to the Commonwealth military. We've even added a new planet at the outermost edge of the system.
Improved UI
1.9 adds many quality-of-life improvements:
Asteroid mining is a lot easier with the miner's cargo hold, which displays onscreen markers to keep track of which asteroids you've checked.
A new squadron UI lets you keep track of all your wingmates and autons, even if you've left some in a different star system.
Selected stations show a UI to track your rank and progression. For example, at the Sisters of Domina you can see how far you've progressed in your relationship to Domina.
The invoke menu now shows cooldown progress bars.
Items now show all enhancements, including those received from devices, hull properties, etc.
New Content
Near Stars
You can now add the Near Stars to the map in The Stars of the Pilgrim. Visit Sol, interact with the Four Powers, and fight the Dreaming Horde as a pilgrim.
Jiang's Star
We've completely redesigned the Jiang's Star System to more appropriately represent the capital of the Sung Slavers.
New Missions
Version 1.9 adds several new missions, including new Commonwealth militia missions, Commonwealth residential missions, a Ferian miner mission, and Sisters of Domina missions. There's also a new Black Market mission arc that culminates in a new wingmate.
New Images
And More
We've added Steam achievements (finally!)
Don't panic if your autons are destroyed. You can salvage them and repair them with the Auton Bay or at a Corporate auton dealer.
There are new playable ships (available at shipyards). For example, the Rasiermesser Helgoland class comes with an omnidirectional turret.
Unknown items are now identified at stations selling them. No need to waste an analyzer charge on them.
Abbasid outposts have been reworked: they defend themselves with armored walls, but if you can punch through, you'll reach the soft center.
Beware of the mine field defending Sapiens stations, they hoard radioactive waste for a reason.
Heliotropes now use their surfeit of enemy to defend their stations with massive shield generators.
Deep in the Outer Realm, the Ranx Empire keep their stations supplied with ammo using a new armored freighter.
