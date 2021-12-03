1.9 Release

Today Kronosaur Productions is excited to announce the immediate release of Transcendence 1.9, a major new update of our epic-scale indie space opera. This release contains major new mechanics, graphical improvements, and hundreds of stability and quality fixes.

New Players Welcome

Version 1.9 was designed to attract new players and turn them into experienced ones. We aimed to keep the core mechanics and depth that we love, while sanding down the rough edges.

At the beginning of the game, you can now choose a level of difficulty:

Story Mode: All attacks against the player do 1/10th damage. All Attacks by the player do 10× damage.

Normal Mode: All attacks against the player do half damage. All attacks by the player do double damage.

Challenge Mode: All attacks do normal damage (equivalent to 1.8).

Permadeath: Same as Challenge, but you cannot resurrect if you die (other than via insurance, etc.).

Expanded Eridani

The Raisu station mission in Eridani was always meant as an introduction to both the game mechanics and the universe of Transcendence. In 1.9 we expand this story and give the player a new choice: make peace with the Centauri warlords or end their threat once and for all.

We've also added missions to other stations. For example, Starton Eridani now has a Militia HQ to introduce you to the Commonwealth military. We've even added a new planet at the outermost edge of the system.

Improved UI

1.9 adds many quality-of-life improvements:

Asteroid mining is a lot easier with the miner's cargo hold, which displays onscreen markers to keep track of which asteroids you've checked.

A new squadron UI lets you keep track of all your wingmates and autons, even if you've left some in a different star system.

Selected stations show a UI to track your rank and progression. For example, at the Sisters of Domina you can see how far you've progressed in your relationship to Domina.

The invoke menu now shows cooldown progress bars.

Items now show all enhancements, including those received from devices, hull properties, etc.

New Content

Near Stars

You can now add the Near Stars to the map in The Stars of the Pilgrim. Visit Sol, interact with the Four Powers, and fight the Dreaming Horde as a pilgrim.

Jiang's Star

We've completely redesigned the Jiang's Star System to more appropriately represent the capital of the Sung Slavers.

New Missions

Version 1.9 adds several new missions, including new Commonwealth militia missions, Commonwealth residential missions, a Ferian miner mission, and Sisters of Domina missions. There's also a new Black Market mission arc that culminates in a new wingmate.

New Images

And More