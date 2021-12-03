Gameplay Mutators BETA 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA patch takes care of a bunch of issues that were there with the magazine system enabled during the intro and regular gameplay.

Version 1.3.0 BETA 2:

localization updates for russian, turkish, german, portuguese (brasil) languages

fixed the "load mags" tool being present on levels where it shouldn't be

fixed a crash related to the magazine system

fixed problems with the mag system in the prologue

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile [b]will not load[/h1], as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Gameplay Mutators Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!